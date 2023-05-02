Uganda: Primary School Classroom Blocks Destroyed By Heavy Rains Rebuilt After Almost Two Years

Dhakaaba Primary School pupils in Buyanga sub county Bugweri district will begin second term all smiles after the renovation of their eight classroom blocks.

For at least sixteen months, the over 1000 pupils often had to miss classes whenever it rained following a heavy downpour that had removed the roofs and destroyed some of the classroom blocks.

Dhakaaba Primary School is the only government aided school in Buyanga parish with a total population of over 2500 pupils.

On Monday, April 30, however, the school received the renovated eight classroom blocks courtesy of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Uganda.

The chief guest at the ceremony, Beatrice Akello, the state minister for economic monitoring, applauded the Latter-day Saints for their communal spirit that enabled the project to come to completion.

Representing Uganda's Vice President Jessica Alupo, she said, "I urge other individuals, institutions and organisations to emulate this spirit for the good of our country."

She said a society that neglects or rather fails to invest in the well being of children and youths is doomed to collapse.

The school's head teacher Musa Salongo Waibi said that the formerly dilapidated structures had tempted many pupils to abandon study for quick money.

He said several pupils had resorted to hawking roasted cassava and meat in the nearby Idudi trading centre.

"We tried to convince them come back in vain since many claimed they could not bear the conditions of studying outside," he said.

One of the residents Hakim Kirunda of Bumoozi village said renovation of the classroom blocks will help reduce the burden parents were incurring to pay tuition for their children in private schools.

"I had decided to take my child elsewhere after the collapse of the classroom block since I was afraid it would never come back to its former state," he said.

Kirunda said he was highly optimistic the renovation of the classroom blocks will help improve academic performance.

"This school has a background of producing good results since it was started and nurturing the talents of pupils in both football and netball," he said.

The communication officer of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Derrick Kiwalabye said they decided to renovate the school despite its Muslim origin following a request by the management.

"We are interested in promoting education of our children but not bothered about the religious background," he said.

A pupil identified as Buyinza said renovation of the classroom blocks will help him realize his lifetime dream of becoming a lawyer in future.

"I have always wanted to be a lawyer so that I can offer free legal services to disadvantaged people being oppressed just because they cannot afford hiring a lawyer," he said.