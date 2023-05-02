Uganda: National Unity Platform Chairperson in South Africa Dies in Fatal Accident

1 May 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

The chairperson of the National Unity Platform (NUP) in South Africa, Timothy Mulindwa has passed on.

Mulindwa died on the spot following a nasty accident in Pretoria.

According to reports, Mulindwa was driving from Witbank to Pretoria.

"He was travelling with his wife and children in the car. The children are in a stable condition while his wife is still in a critical condition," a source said.

The NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine confirmed Mulindwa's death, adding that "our teams are doing everything possible to handle the situation".

"On a sad note, I regret to announce the sudden death of one of our diaspora leaders. Comrade Mulindwa Timothy who was the Chairman of the NUP/People Power Witbank. Our healing prayers go to his wife while our condolences go to the family and friends. Sad!" Bobi Wine said.

Mulindwa before moving to South Africa was a footballer with Proline FC.

