Kenya: 'Modo' Sacked as Bandari Head Coach, Twahir Called in

Nairobi — FKF Premier League side Bandari FC have fired head coach Anthony 'Modo' Kimani following the team's humbling exit in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup to AFC Leopards on Sunday.

They lost 3-0 to Ingwe in the Cup, coming just a few days after they suffered a 3-0 humbling at the hands of Police FC in a league assignment in Mombasa.

"The Board of Trustees arrived at this decision after thorough deliberations. We would like to sincerely thank Anthony Kimani for his service and dedication to the club during his tenure as our Head Coach. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors," a statement from the dockers read.

Kimani had been in charge of the team for the last two seasons, having been handed the role after the sacking of his predecessor Andre Cassa Mbungo. He had been Mbungo's assistant before taking over the job permanently.

However, he has had an up and down run with the team. Having been able to resuscitate it following a poor start to the season, fortunes seemed to be going against the former Mathare United captain in the last few matches.

Bandari are currently placed sixth in the standings with 40 points, a massive 19 adrift leaders Gor Mahia.

For the remaining eight matches of the season, the team will be under the tutelage of the experienced Twahir Muhiddin who has been the side's technical director.