East Africa: Region Defends Regional Force in DR Congo

The East African Community Secretariat has said it is "proud of the work" that has so far been accomplished by the EAC regional force (EACRF) deployed in eastern DR Congo.

"The EACRF has made tremendous progress in its efforts to restore peace and stability in Eastern DRC," the EAC secretariat said in a statement on Monday, May 1.

Summit of EAC Heads of State on July 22, 2022, directed to expeditiously deploy a joint regional force in eastern DR Congo to restore peace and security. The first deployment of the regional force arrived in eastern DR Congo in November 2022.

It has troops from Kenya, Burundi, Uganda and South Sudan.

"In line with decisions of the Summit, the EACRF has continued to ensure observance of ceasefire and in addition overseeing the withdrawal of armed groups who have handed over to the EACRF most of the areas that were under their control," the statement said.

These areas include Karuba, Mushaki, Kiloriwe,Kitchanga, Mweso, Kishishe, Bambo, Bunagana, Tchengerero, Kiwanja and Kinyandoni. These areas have since been under the control of various EACRF contingents, which enabled residents to return to their homes and businesses.

According to the statement, "the EAC is proud of the work that has so far been accomplished by the EACRF towards restoration of peace and security" in eastern DR Congo.

"The EAC Secretariat therefore appeals to East Africans and the International Community to support the efforts by EACRF to restore peace and stability to the Eastern DRC. The EAC is fully committed to ensure restoration of Peace and Security in the eastern DRC and any other part of the region."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The commander of the EAC regional force, Maj Gen Jeff Nyagah, resigned last week, saying his personal safety was threatened.

In his resignation letter, Gen Nyagah, who serves in the Kenya Defence Forces, also said there was "a systematic plan to frustrate efforts of the EACRF."

The EAC and the Kenyan army have since said the purportedly leaked letter was fake.

Gen Nyagah was replaced by Maj Gen Alphaxard Muthuri Kiugu.

Despite its gains in securing the withdrawal of the M23 rebel group, the regional force has faced mounting pressure from Congolese elites and civil society, who want it to fight the rebels.

Protests against the regional force's alleged passivity in resolving the issue of the M23 have been held at least twice in Goma, where the EACRF's is headquartered.