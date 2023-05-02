Rwandan Music Duo Juda Muzik Splits as Rapper DA Rest Goes Solo

Rwanda's music industry was rocked by the news of the split of one of the most popular duos in the country, Juda Muzik.

The announcement was made by rapper Da Rest on May 1, through a statement signed by the management of Juda Muzik.

In the statement, the management expressed sadness over the departure of Prince Ishimwe, known as Da Rest, from the group. They also thanked the fans, family, friends, industry diehards, DJs, promoters, and presenters for their support in the growth of the duo.

Juda Muzik was made up of two artistes, Junior, the singer, and Da Rest, the rapper. They made their debut in 2018, but it was not until 2019 when they gained traction after releasing their hit single 'Rugende.' They followed up with other successful songs such as 'Bitinde,' 'Burundu,' 'Amashyushyu,' 'Ntuzarira,' 'Iminsi,' and 'Too Much,' featuring Burundian artist Alvin Smith.

Junior, Da Rest's former partner, wished him luck in his new endeavors. The news of the split was not well received by fans of Juda Muzik, who took to social media to express their disappointment. Many of them lamented that once music groups separate in Rwanda, they never get to hear their music again.

The split of the group has left many wondering about the future of the group's music. They had become one of the most sought-after duos in the country, with their songs being played on major radio and television stations.

Their music videos have also been viewed millions of times on YouTube. Their popularity had extended beyond Rwanda, with their songs being played in neighbouring countries like Burundi and Uganda.

Da Rest, in his statement, thanked their fans for their support and promised to continue making music as an independent artiste.

The split of Juda Muzik is not the first time a music group has separated in Rwanda. Many groups have gone through similar experiences in the past, with some artistes going on to have successful solo careers while others faded into obscurity.

The Rwandan music industry is highly competitive, and artistes have to work hard to stay relevant in the ever-changing music scene.

The split of Juda Muzik may be the end of an era, but it also marks the beginning of a new chapter for Da Rest, Junior and their fans.