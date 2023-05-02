Botswana: BPF Joins UDC for the 2024 General Elections

We are pleased to inform you that on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th April 2023, the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) held its National Conference and Extraordinary Congress at Rainbow Primary School in Block 9, Gaborone.

Congress made, among others, the below resolutions:

● That ratification has been granted for the BPF to join the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

● That the NEC is given the full mandate to engage with the UDC to effect the ratification.

● That the current President and his NEC continue in office and take the Party to the 2024 General Election.

● That the proposed amendments to the Botswana Patriotic Front Constitution are approved by Congress with corrections and additions as discussed.

● That the proposed Primary Elections Rules and Regulations are approved with corrections and additions as discussed.

● That the BPF Primary Elections be held in November 2023, on a date to be announced by the NEC.

We would like to extend our profound gratitude to all the Delegates for their diligent and resolute participation at the Congress. We are very confident that with the energy and vigor displayed at the Congress, the BPF of the UDC will deliver regime change in 2024.

Lawrence Ookeditse

Publicity Secretary

Botswana Patriotic Front