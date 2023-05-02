Sudan: Former Prime Minister Hamdok Lists Steps to End 'Catastrophic' Sudanese Conflict

Cape Town — In a series of tweets, former Sudanese prime minister Abdalla Hamdok called on collaborative efforts to end the conflict in Sudan. Hamdok warned of a "humanitarian catastrophe" if the conflict continues, saying: "This war can lead to a global emergency unless halted immediately."

Hamdok welcomed work done by the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development to secure peace and listed five priorities global leaders, non-governmental organisations and other allies can support to guide peace keeping efforts. These are:

An immediate and monitorable ceasefire for the sake of Sudan's citizens An agreement between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to create permanent, reliable and secure humanitarian corridors and critical infrastructure protection Urgent dialogue between the SAF and RSF to negotiate a permanent ceasefire Inclusion of the Sudanese citizenry in peacekeeping fora The recommencement of a political process and the transition to democracy

In conclusion of his appeal, Hamdok called on global leaders to prioritise securing peace in the coming days. "I have also managed to speak to several African leaders and leaders of international organizations. I was assured that Sudan is not alone and that we have friends we can count on," he said.