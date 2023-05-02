Kenya to Host Japanese PM and UN Secretary General Today - CS Mutua

2 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Moses Muoki

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres are set to jet into Kenya today, Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has announced.

Speaking during a visit by Canadian Foreign secretary Melanie Joly, Mutua stated that the visits are meant to foster bilateral relations and discuss issues facing the international community, including the situation in Sudan.

In his first visit to the continent since taking office, Prime Minister Kishida visited Egypt and is expected in Ghana, Kenya, and Mozambique, where he will meet with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, Kenyan President William Ruto, and Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi respectively.

The UN Secretary-General's visit comes with the war in Sudan being top of his agenda as the humanitarian situation continues to worsen within Sudan that could engulf the whole region and beyond.

The fighting has forced the UN to essentially halt all aid operations in a country where nearly 16 million people, roughly one third of the population, already were in need.

