South Africa: Sorry State of Affairs - - Mosebenzi Zwane Fails to Appear in House to Apologise for State Capture Malfeasance

2 May 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

ANC MP Mosebenzi Zwane, the former mineral resources minister of the Jacob Zuma administration, cocked a snook at Parliament on Tuesday and skipped the sitting where his apology for State Capture-related malfeasance was expected.

It wasn't as if ANC MP Mosebenzi Zwane didn't know he was expected in the House. "He was duly informed by me to be present in the House," ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina told Tuesday's sitting after it was clear he wasn't around, neither in person in the Good Hope Chamber nor online.

At worst, this signals flippancy, and factional fissures in the ANC parliamentary caucus; at best, a lukewarm attitude towards dealing with corruption and State Capture.

It took seven weeks for the Order Paper to include the early March joint ethics and members' interests committee report. That committee found Zwane had breached public trust -- the first time an MP has been found guilty of this -- and recommended that he be suspended from the House for a full parliamentary term. The usual penalty for breaching Parliament's code of conduct is a maximum of one month.

The committee's report, which arose from complaints in 2017 and also took in the Zondo Commission report, stipulated that Zwane must apologise for the State Capture-related sale of the Optimum coal mine to Tegeta Exploration and Resources, and his ministerial appointment of Gupta-associated businessmen. However, no reprimand was recommended.

No opportunity for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.