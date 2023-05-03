South Africa: Suspect Arrested With Suspected Stolen Property From Fish River Resort

press release

Amathole — A 33-year-old woman from Prudhoe village in the Amathole district appeared in the Peddie magistrate court this morning, 02 May 2023, for allegedly being in possession of suspected stolen property taken in a burglary on Saturday, 30 April 2023, at the Fish River Resort.

Funeka Xawuka was arrested after police received a tip-off.

It is alleged that on Saturday, 28 April 2023 during the day, a burglary occurred at the Fish River resort where every room of the resort was burgled and many items stolen, including items as stoves, fridges and TVs.

It is further alleged that vehicles with trailers were used to load items from the resort. The office areas were also broken into and all computers and projectors stolen. A vehicle, a Quantum minibus was completely stripped on the premises. The damage incurred including the stolen property is estimated to be millions of rands.

Some of the stolen items were recovered hidden in the bushes.

The company that is managing the resort has since placed security to guard the premises.

A case of burglary business is under investigation.

She is expected to appear in court again on 03 May 2023, for a formal bail application. Police expect to make further arrests.

Police are appealing to the communities to assist in tracing those involved in the theft, to report such crime to the police. All information supplied is confidential and callers may remain anonymous. Police are urging second hand good dealers and the community to be observant and heedful when anyone approaches them to sell any of the abovementioned items. Buying stolen property is an offence and anyone who receives stolen property may be charged and prosecuted.

Media Statement - Office of the Provincial Commissioner Eastern Cape