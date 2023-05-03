Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Delivers Winter Heat in New Albums

Temperature is rising among music revelers as award-winning contemporary artist Jah Prayzah is set to release a double album in the country's main cities this month.

Basking in the glory of his debut appearance at the recently held Victoria Falls Carnival, Jah Prayzah will launch his albums on May 12 and 13 in Harare and Bulawayo respectively.

With each passing day he seems to be painting a clear picture of the latest project, after announcing the titles 'Chiremerera' and 'Maita baba'.

In 'Chiremerera', loosely translated to dignity, Jah Prayzah is probably looking back at the journey he has traversed in the music industry and how he has transformed himself into a force.

As aptly summed up by a video posted by the muso recently on his social media, Jah Prayzah's name carries 'chiremerera' from humble beginnings in Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe to an internationally recognised artist.

In 'Maita Baba', Jah Prayzah is grateful for how he has blazed the trail beyond the confines of Zimbabwe.

He is basking in the glory of a collaboration with Grammy award winning Jamaican ensemble, Morgan Heritage on a track 'Maria' off 'The Homeland' album.

The double album launch in partnership with Gateway stream will potentially explode the music landscape.

Supporting acts for two launches are yet to be revealed.

Jah Prayzah last released an album, Gwara in 2021, exhibiting sheer creativity in the 16 track project.