Malawi: Chakwera to Attend King Charles III Coronation

3 May 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is expected to depart tomorrow morning for London, United Kingdom, where he will attend the coronation of King Charles III and Her Majesty the Queen Consort.

The coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the attendance by President Chakwera of the coronation is a demonstration of the solidarity and commitment that Malawi has to its special relationship with the UK and Commonwealth member states.

"The President will take advantage of the visit to hold bilateral talks not only with His Majesty's Government, but also with other world leaders who are expected to attend the historic occasion," reads the statement in part.

Britain is a traditional development partner of Malawi.

