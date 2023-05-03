Malawi: Zimbabwe's Radiance Acappela to Grace Chiwembe Blantyre Centenary Show

2 May 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

All is set for Chiwembe Blantyre Centenary celebration show slated for Sunday at Robins Park in Blantyre with an aim of raising funds for the 100 years centenary celebration for the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Blantyre.

In an interview with Nyasa Times on Tuesday, Chairperson for the event, Dr Ernest Kaonga has urged Seventh Day Adventists and all Malawians to patronize the fundraising music program.

Kaonga said the church will be celebrating 100 years since the arrival of God's Advent Message through Chiwembe SDA Church in September 1923.

"The SDA church will clock 100 years here in Malawi on 29 September and we will have a celebration to mark this milestone. So we are fundraising for various events that will take place to mark the celebration such as evangelistic campaigns which will commence on 1st September," said Kaonga

According to Kaonga, the event will bring together both local and international singers including The Chronicles Lilongwe Band, Namasalima Singers, Randy Nansugwi and Zimbabwe's Radiance Acappela.

