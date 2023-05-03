Rwanda: BK Group PLC Commomerates Former Employees Killed During Genocide

The management and staff of Bank of Kigali (BK) Group Plc on Friday, April 28 paid tribute to 15 former staff killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The commemoration event was held at Kigali car free zone located near the Bank's head office, where staff and former employee's families laid a wreath on the memorial monument of former staff killed in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The event included a discussion related to Rwanda's history before, during, and after the genocide against the Tutsi in 1994, as well as elaborated achievements made so far, such as a strong justice system, and the gains made towards reconciliation.

Addressing the participants, Beata Uwamaliza Habyarimana, the Chief Executive Officer of BK Group Plc, said that every Rwandan should adopt a habit of not forgetting atrocities of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi so that it doesn't happen again.

"It should be adopted as habit to every Rwandan not to forget the tragic history that our country went through before and during the 1994 Genocide because that is when we will ensure that this never happens again, now and in the generations to come," she said.

She urged remembering and paying to tribute to the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi's victims empower and give strength of fighting genocide ideology and genocide denial.

She also commended the efforts of genocide survivors in rebuilding themselves and work hard to become resilient.

"As we are commemorating victims of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi I appreciate the strength and commitment of genocide survivors who chose to move forward despite the grief left by the genocide and now they are working hard for the better of our country."

Valens Bimenyimana who represented the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE) at the event, pointed out that more efforts are needed to fight genocide ideology and urged that it should be everyone's responsibility.

"We need to put in more efforts to fight those denying and trivializing the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, be it those in the country and abroad, let us fight for the better of the country and ensure that genocide denial and genocide ideology are uprooted"

He also hailed Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) for having stopped the genocide and for the unity, peace and unity it has rebuilt in the nation in the post-Genocide era.

Speaking on behalf of families of the deceased BK employees, Ambroise Rugambwa commended BK group for always remembering their family members and RPF Inkotanyi for stopping the Genocide.