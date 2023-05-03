Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON - Dia Hails Perfect Tactics for Algeria Win

Senegal head coach Saliou Dia has said a perfect tactical execution was the secret to their 3-0 win over Algeria in their TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in their second Group B match at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on Tuesday.

The victory saw Senegal move top of the group and retain a good start, with Dia saying they had to device a good plan to deal with a strong Algerian side.

"We developed an ideal plan for the game and forced Algeria to play our game. We had to press well and find gaps to exploit. In the second half especially, we attacked well and we found the goals," said the coach.

"Algeria is a great team and they are strong. We played an exceptional and special match and I had to encourage the players and give them confidence. They implemented the instructions we had before the game," the tactician stated.

He has called on the team to remain humble even as they plan for their final group stage match against Somalia in Constantine.

"We have to remain humble and continue in this way. The work is not finished yet," added the tactician.

He also paid tribute to the work that Senegal is doing back home in developing youth football, and notes the results seen in Algeria are a product of the efforts going on behind the scenes by the Federation.

"There are training centres in Senegal and Academies are working to train more players. I thank the coaches for their work in Senegal. A lot of work has been done and a lot more will be done," he noted.

Senegal also recently clinched the Under-20 title in Egypt.