Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON - Somalia Clinch First Ever Point With Congo Draw

Somalia scored their first ever goal and secured their first ever point at the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations after playing to a 1-1 draw with Congo in their second Group A match at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on Tuesday.

Dini Dahir scored for the debutants in the first half, before Congo rallied to equalize in the second period through Ayel Wumba Niati.

With the single point from the duel, both Congo and Somalia have hopes of progressing to the last eight and they can do so with a win in their final group stage matches.

Somalia travels out to Constantine to take on already qualified Senegal while Congo will face hosts Algeria who are also in a must win situation.

Having lost their opener against Algeria, Somalia was keen to show their worth and they got into the lead in the 31st minute when Dahir ran on to a through ball from Idriis Aden before sliding it under the keeper.

The goal came after a period of sustained pressure where Congo had camped in the Somali half with Ayel twice being denied with great saves by the keeper from close range.

In the second half, Congo knew they had to make their chances count and they levelled scores in the 57th minute when Ayel controlled a long ball inside the box before firing low past the keeper.

Somali keeper Abdikadir Mohamed earned his dues with save after save from hence, making a good block to deny Digne Pounga before another flying block kept out a shot from Gloire Nzebele.

Late on, Somalia would have snatched a winner off a counter in the 89th minute when substitute Abdiasis Bahur went on his bike on the right before breaking into the box, but his low shot was saved by the keeper.