Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON- Remmane Urges His Side to Chin up Despite Defeat

Algeria head coach Arezki Remmane has urged his players not to put their heads down, despite suffering a 3-0 loss at the hands of Senegal in their second Group A match of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Remmane says the team still has a clear chance to battle for a place in the last eight, with a last group match against Congo pending.

"We must not condemn ourselves and yet we have the chances. We can win the last match and qualify into the quarter finals. We will rise to the challenge in this last match and we have to learn lessons from this defeat," the tactician said after the match.

He also admitted they suffered defeat against a stronger opponent, and there is plenty to be proud of from their performance.

"I salute my players for the effort they put. I honestly did not expect this result. We got into the match with the intention of winning, but we faced a stronger team and this is the truth. There are no excuses. We must take the lessons and get back to the drawing board," Remmane offered.

He admitted that Senegal were more physically strong and they struggled to cope.

He however hopes they can rise to the occasion against Congo, when they play in the last group match as even a draw will sail them into the last eight, which is their minimum target at the tournament.