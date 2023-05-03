Rwanda: Dozens of Rwandans Arrive in Kigali After Being Evacuated From Sudan

The government of Rwanda on May 2, successfully evacuated 42 people, including 32 Rwandans and 10 people of five different nationalities, from Khartoum, the capital of Sudan ravaged by weeks of armed conflict.

The group including 11 children, arrived safely at Kigali International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday aboard a chartered RwandAir flight from the city of Aswan in Egypt.

At the airport, they were received by officials including the Director of Rwandan community abroad in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

Additionally, 10 other Rwandan nationals have returned home, while others are safe in other countries on their way to Rwanda with the support of friendly countries and international organizations, the government said in a statement.

"Our national institutions worked around the clock with our Diplomatic Missions in Khartoum and Cairo to ensure the success of this evacuation," the statement reads in part.

The Government of Rwanda is particularly grateful to the Arab Republic of Egypt and its people for the warm hospitality and support accorded to its citizens under difficult circumstances, it added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Vincent Biruta, said: "Our hearts are with the people of Sudan at this difficult time. The Government of Rwanda remains ready to support all measures by the African Union and international partners for a political and amicable solution to the current civil war in Sudan."

Rwanda thanked Sudan and other friendly countries and international organizations that facilitated the evacuation.

The government has been monitoring the situation in Sudan.

The government of Rwanda is committed to assisting Rwandans stranded in areas of conflict and other difficult situations, the statement said.

More than 500 people have been killed and thousands wounded in clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which began on April 15.

The United Nations and the African Union have called for a ceasefire and urged the warring parties to protect civilians and allow safe passage for those fleeing hostilities.

Foreign countries are racing to evacuate their citizens, and tens of thousands of Sudanese who are escaping the war-ravaged country for safety.