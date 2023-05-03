East Africa: DR Congo - Ugandan Contingent Deploys Troops to Mabenga

Ugandan troops under the East Africa Community Regional Force (EACRF) on Monday, May 1, deployed in Mabenga in eastern DR Congo, completing the contingent deployment in the Joint Operation Area.

Uganda has troops in Bunagana, Chengerero and Rutshuru/Kiwanja to enhance the protection of civilians, opening up of the Bunagana-Rutshuru-Rumangabo-Goma main supply route for the free flow of people and goods, and enhance humanitarian support to the population, the EACRF said.

"Full deployment of troops into the Eastern DRC has seen observance of the ceasefire," the regional force said.

"EACRF remains resilient, committed and determined to the peace and stability process in Eastern DRC while upholding and respecting the DRC constitution, sovereignty, and territorial integrity."

The regional force has troops from Kenya, Burundi, Uganda and South Sudan. It deployed in November 2022, and since December has occupied positions vacated by the M23 rebels in North Kivu province.

The EAC Secretariat said on Sunday the regional force has made "tremendous progress" in efforts to restore peace and stability in eastern DR Congo, including the withdrawal of armed groups.