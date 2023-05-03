Rwanda: Genocide Survivors Call for Memorial Garden at Rubavu's Commune Rouge

2 May 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Germain Nsanzimana

A group representing genocide survivors in Rubavu district is seeking the creation of a "memorial garden" at Commune Rouge, a site in the former Gisenyi town where preparations for the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi were made.

Over 5,000 Tutsis from Gisenyi and surrounding areas who were killed, as well as others who were seeking to flee to the Democratic Republic of Congo, are buried at the existing memorial site.

Gerard Mbarushimana, the head of Ibuka in Rubavu, suggested the creation of a garden during a night vigil on Sunday, as a way to avoid commemorating in schools in the future. Mbarushimana also called for the preservation of the unique history of the genocide in the area, saying that testimonies are not being recorded.

Furaha Françoise Gatera, a teacher whose family members are buried at Commune Rouge, said that the memorial site is considered their home and the creation of a garden would help survivors remember their loved ones and educate younger generations.

"We consider this place as our home because our families are resting here. The garden will help genocide survivors coming here to remember their parents and family members, it will also help us tell children that their relatives are here," she added.

Rubavu District Mayor Ildephonse Kambogo said that ongoing projects include plans for the memorial garden and that stakeholders and families of victims buried at the site have agreed to support the initiative.

Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement, Dr. Bizimana Jean-Damascene, speaking during the 29th commemoration event in Rubavu district recently, emphasized the importance of the garden as a component of the memorial site and of preserving the history of the genocide.

The minister also noted that most memorial sites are on the district level and that it is therefore the district's responsibility to establish the garden.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.