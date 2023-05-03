Eritrea: President Isaias Receives and Held Talks With UNSG Special Envoy

Asmara, 02 May 2023- President Isaias Afwerki today, 02 May, received in his office Mr. Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator and Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary General.

President Isaias underlined that the United Nations should play a vital role in the promotion of peace, stability and development in Africa and give priority and support the initiatives being taken by IGAD and other regional organizations.

In its partnership with UN agencies, President Isaias underlined that Eritrea's priorities focus on effective cooperation aimed at improving the quality of life of its citizens; particularly in the provision of potable water, and the sectors of energy, health and education.

Mr. Achim Steiner also delivered a letter from United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres to President Isaias.

In his letter, Mr. Antonio Guterres underlined the United Nations desire to strengthen relations with Eritrea in view of its important role in the region and applauded Eritrea's resumption of its membership in IGAD.

President Isaias Afwerki and Mr. Achim Steiner also held extensive discussions on developments in the African continent, objective situations and trends in the Horn of Africa as well as the situation in the Sudan.