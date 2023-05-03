Rwanda: Sudan Crisis on Agenda as Malta Foreign Minister Visits Rwanda Next Week

Maltese foreign minister Ian Borg is set to visit Rwanda next week, The New Times has learned.

The visit is part of Borg's efforts to discuss the Sudan conflict with African leaders, according to an official in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

He is expected to visit Ethiopia during the same journey.

Since mid-April, the political situation in Sudan has worsened as fighting erupted between Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo - the two military generals leading a council of generals that has been at the helm of the country since the 2021 coup.

Till now, the security of the country is not stable especially in the capital, Khartoum, as well as more places in the country.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded as air raids and artillery exchanges have shaken Khartoum and other states, sparking the exodus of thousands of Sudanese to neighbouring countries.

Meanwhile, countries including Rwanda have been undertaking efforts to evacuate their citizens from Sudan.

For instance, on May 2, the government of Rwanda successfully evacuated 42 people, including 32 Rwandans and 10 people of five different nationalities, from Khartoum.

The group, including 11 children, arrived safely at Kigali International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday aboard a chartered RwandAir flight from the city of Aswan in Egypt.