Ethiopia: Coffee Processing Factory in Oromia Starts Exporting Coffee By Adding Value On Its Products

Addis Ababa — Delegations from Zambia, Niger, Tanzania and Cote d'Ivoire today visited ONE.KOO Coffee Factory, a coffee processing factory owned by Oromia Coffee Farmers Cooperative Union in Gelan town.

The visit was accompanied by the Chief Administrator of Oromia Regional state, Shimelis Abdisa and other regional state officials.

Oromia Coffee Farmers Cooperative Union is one of the unions that exports coffee to the international market by adding value on the production.

ONE.KOO Coffee Factory, which was established a year ago at a cost of 50 million birr, has been expanding its products to foreign markets including the United States by adding value.

The factory has earned 70 million birr in the first half of this Ethiopia fiscal year, the general manager of the factory, Solomon Taddela told ENA.

Delegations drawn from the four African countries are in Ethiopia to exchange the best practices and experiences of Ethiopia in transforming agriculture, particularly wheat, avocado, and coffee developments in Ethiopia.

The delegations have so far visited several agricultural activities being carried out in wheat and avocado cultivations.