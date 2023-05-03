Congo-Kinshasa: M23 Rebels Call Out French Broadcaster Over Deliberate 'Fake News' Publication

The M23 rebel group in eastern DR Congo says it is drawing the attention of the French International Radio (RFI) to one of its permanent correspondents in DR Congo, for allegedly misleading its audience with unverified and one-sided information, a move that brings RFI into disrepute.

The correspondent, Patient Ligodi, is also the founder and director of online media ACTUALITE.CD, which has, through several reports, deliberately misled its readers, according to M23.

In a recent article, Ligodi, through his online media reported that 60 villagers were killed in Kazaroho, a village that is known to be a stronghold of the FDLR.

"The said correspondent names the M23 in his bogus articles and refused to allow the M23 the right to respond against the accusations of the DRC Government, hence, becoming, willingly or for other reasons, the latter's propaganda tools."

Through his mission to convey the message of the DR Congo, M23 pointed out, actualite.cd published an article on April 26, 2023, alleging the killing of 60 people in the territory of Rutshuru between April 20th and 25th, 2023.

The same report was relayed by other media including AFP.

According to M23, it is known and documented that in Kazaroho, there are more than ten defense positions of FDLR under Commander Colonel Sirkof Kazaroho, Rutare and Kirama are the bastions and bases of FDLR.

These areas named by Patient Ligodi are inside the Virunga Park, where the FDLR cut trees and planted maize and other crops, making Congolese rent the fields to cultivate, reads part of a statement issued by M23 on May, 1.

"We would like to know where the people presumed killed come from because these areas are within the Park without villages. The M23 underlines that it has honored the decision of the regional leaders and international partners accordingly."

However, the statement added, these stages were meant to be concomitant with the holding of the dialogue.

"The M23 has worked hard in the name of peace to draw forth Order from the Chaos created by the DRC Government. Despite the continuous attacks and breach of Human Rights by the DRC Government, the M23 maintain the ceasefire and condemns the continuous occupation of the areas handed over to the EACRF by the DRC Government Forces, which use them to attack the M23, targeted killing of the civilian population, looting and destruction of their belongings."