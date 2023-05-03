Rwanda: Players Face Sack at Gasogi Over Match-Fixing

Gasogi United president and proprietor Charles Nkuriza Kakooza, commonly known as KNC, has dropped the bombshell that there are players in his team who have been fixing matches that cost the club crucial results during Rwanda Premier League.

Gasogi United has been struggling for form in the league recently following a string of poor results some of which KNC blames on his players who, he said, 'sell games' before announcing that the club has decided to sack them over letting the team lose games in exchange of money.

Speaking during Radio TV1 morning talk show, 'Rirarashe', on Tuesday, May 2, KNC was furious at a group of players who have been at the heart of the club's struggles on the pitch.

"We are going to fire some of the players due to match fixing," KNC said.

KNC criticized his own players for making the team concede goals on many occasions, especially during matches against Rayon Sports, Mukura, Rwamagana, Rutsiro and Etincelles.

"You saw what happened against Etincelles? To the point that you concede four goals in 10 minutes? You saw what happened against Rayon Sports...people playing 'comedy' by letting in goals stupid goals," KNC lamented.

The club founder revealed that what has been happening at the club made him stop giving players bonuses in case they win games. Players used to receive between Rwf100,000 and Rwf200,000 worth of bonuses depending on the match.

KNC said the players in question are the same who have had a hand in a series of defeats that the club has been experiencing.

"Somehow you see it but keep quiet and you think that I don't have information. But there is something fishy," he said.

Gasogi United was once among the teams that were in the race for the title after finishing fourth at the end the first round of the league, two points behind then table leaders AS Kigali.

Things have, however, never been the same for the club which last won a league match on February 3 when they beat Gorilla 2-1. The club has since gone nine games without a win, only managing four draws in the process, hence dropping to seventh on the table with 39 points after 27 league games.

Times Sport understands that some players will be given their letters dismissing them from the club.