Rwanda: Father Ntivuguruzwa Appointed New Bishop of Kabgayi Diocese

2 May 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Heritier Bahizi

Father Balthazar Ntivuguruzwa has been appointed as the new Bishop of Kabgayi Diocese succeeding Bishop Smaragde Mbonyintege who has gone into retirement, according to an announcement by the Office of the Pope's Envoy in Rwanda on Tuesday, May 2.

Ntivuguruzwa was born on September 15, 1967, and was ordained as a priest in the Diocese of Kabgayi in 1997. He has served in various capacities and held several key positions in the Diocese of Kabgayi, amassing over two decades of experience in the priesthood.

He studied at St. Léon's Minor Seminary in Kabgayi and continued his studies at St. Joseph's Major Seminary in Rutongo. He also holds a master's degree in theology from the Catholic University in Kinshasa, DR Congo and a PhD in Theology from the Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium.

From 1997 to 2000, he served as the Assistant Director of the Kabgayi Minor Seminary, a role that he shared with teaching. He was also the Pastoral Secretary of the Diocese of Kabgayi and was appointed to oversee studies at Nyakibanda Major Seminary from 2010 to 2017. Until his appointment as Bishop, he was serving as the Vice-Chancellor of the Catholic Institute of Kabgayi (ICK).

Retiring Bishop Mbonyintege, born in 1947, was appointed as Bishop of Kabgayi by Pope Benedict XVI in 2006 and was ordained as a bishop on March 26, 2006. He has dedicated himself to the service of the Diocese of Kabgayi for several years.

The Diocese of Kabgayi, which covers an area of 2,187 square kilometers, is spread over four districts, namely Muhanga, Kamonyi, Ruhango, and a small part of the Nyanza district in the South. Its history dates back to 1952, coinciding with the religious history of Christianity in Rwanda.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.