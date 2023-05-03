Rwanda: Moshions' Turahirwa Case Goes to Prosecution

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on May 2, submitted to the prosecution the case file of Moses Turahirwa, the founder of Moshions, a renowned fashion house in Rwanda, for alleged drug abuse and document forgery.

Turahirwa was arrested on April 27 after RIB revealed that it was investigating the fashion designer for suspected document forgery.

The RIB spokesperson, Thierry Murangira, told The New Times that Turahirwa was under arrest on allegations of forgery. The suspect had posted a photo of his passport claiming that it was issued with his preferred gender of 'female'.

Drug abuse was added to the crimes Turahirwa is accused of after Rwanda Forensic Laboratory tests confirmed that he used cannabis.

"Following his summoning, investigations will continue while he is provisionally detained. Additionally, he is also suspected of using cannabis as per the results of Rwanda Forensic Laboratory," Murangira said.

Last month, the fashion designer claimed that he was allowed to smoke cannabis publicly, including on the streets, for medical reasons, even though consumption of the psychoactive drug remains illegal, whether for medical or recreational purposes.

In January, he was also in the news after a video of him, seemingly in an intimate act with other men, made rounds on social media platforms.