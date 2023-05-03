Kenya: World High Jump Silver Medalist Confirmed for Kip Keino Classic

2 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — World high jump silver medalist Yaroslava Oleksiyivna of Ukraine is the latest elite athlete to enlist for the fourth edition of the Kip Keino Classic that is set for the 13th of this month at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

The 21-year-old will be returning to the stadium where she set a personal best of 1.92 metres on her way to clinching gold at the World Athletics Under 18 Championships in 2017, a feat she achieved at the young age of 15.

Other elite athletes who are expected in the country for the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event include the women's world 100 metres champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica and former Commonwealth Games 400m champion Isaac Makwala of Botswana.

