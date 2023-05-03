Kenya: Mozilla Africa Mradi to Invest Over 300,000 Dollars Into Kenyan Tech Start-Ups

Nairobi — Mozilla Africa Mradi in collaboration with Nairobi City County Government (NCCG) have entered into a partnership to support tech-startups in Nairobi County.

This is part of a new Mozilla grant making mechanism dubbed Mozilla African Innovation Mradi, which is designed to promote innovation led by and grounded in the unique needs of users on the African continent.

The partnership is in the background of the Mozilla Africa Mradi Innovation Challenge that will be held in June 2023 in Nairobi.

Mozilla's Africa Mradi Innovation challenge will identify and support Kenyan tech entrepreneurs/startups and tech-students through an acceleration programme that will provide; technical support, access to grants and ultimately, market access for their products.

"Exploring and developing new projects, technologies, and products grounded in open innovation that produce a meaningful impact on the African internet ecosystem is at the heart of our work at Mozilla Corporation", Alice Munyua a Senior Director at Africa Mradi said.

Mozilla Africa Mradi Innovation week that will be held on June 26th and 27th 2023 at Nairobi. The initiative is part of the Africa Mradi which aims to leverage Mozilla's role as stewards of the open web to promote models of innovation that are grounded in the unique needs of users in the African continent.

Kenya is the regional ICT hub of East Africa, with the country being a leader in broadband connectivity, general ICT infrastructure and home to more than 300 tech start-ups.

Through the Innovation Challenge, Mozilla seeks to support this ecosystem to ensure that youth innovators across Kenya have access to information and knowledge needed to establish and run profitable startups.

"Nairobi City County Government will be working with Mozilla Africa Mradi in two key areas; in conducting a situation analysis of all our tech-start-ups and to build capacity of tech innovators in Nairobi City County so as to ensure they have equal opportunities and platforms to showcase their innovations, are exposed to how venture capital investments work and trained on startup accelerator opportunities available to them in Africa," Governor Johnson Sakaja stated.