Kenya: Manufacturers Urged to Promote Gender Equality and Women Workers' Welfare

Nairobi — Manufacturers have been urged to promote gender equality and women workers' welfare in an increasingly competitive world.

This was during the first-ever Gender in Manufacturing Forum, hosted by Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) in partnership with IDH Kenya (the Sustainable Trade Initiative).

Speaking during the event, Principal Secretary, the State Department of Labour and Social Protection, Geoffrey Kaituko appreciated the importance of a skilled workforce in the manufacturing sector.

"There is an increasing and significant demand for skilled workers in industries in Kenya and a demand for improved quality of goods and services that meet international investor standards. Quality skills development has been directly linked to youth employment and sustainable economic development," Kaituko said.

He noted that the government is currently reviewing labour laws to reflect the new dynamics in play and shall engage employers.

"I urge manufacturers to keep alive to the call for decent work and to pursue their realization through rule of law, social dialogue, social protection and employment promotion."

IDH Kenya Country Director, Jenny Lofbom noted that we must urgently make decisions to enhance access to economic resources for women.

"By working with industry partners in agriculture and manufacturing, we have developed a broad spectrum of interventions by being gender-intentional to implement gender-transformative projects. Some of the key issues that need to be addressed include making the workplace safe for all; ensure equitable pay; adopt gender transformative business models; and enhance access to finance."

KAM Women in Manufacturing (WIM) Program Chair - Mary Ngechu called on local manufacturers to adopt inclusivity and sustainability to give them a competitive edge in the global markets

"Adopting globally acceptable standards, practices and policies is crucial in enhancing sustainability in the industry. Additionally, conducive legislative and institutional support by government in providing an enabling environment for unfettered growth in the adoption of sustainable practices is key," said Ngechu.

KAM CEO Anthony Mwangi highlighted the opportunities for women in the Textile and Apparel Sector.

"With a market share worth Sh50 million locally and approximately Sh300 million in East Africa, 65 local textile manufacturers and 29 in Export Processing Zones (EPZs), the Textile and Apparel Sector presents endless opportunities for women to tap into," he said.

He also called on manufacturers to be agile, observing that, "The international textile and apparel value chains are making concerted efforts towards inclusivity and sustainability. For Kenyan businesses, being unable to comply with these standards creates a risk of being left out of global supply chains and represents a high cost in missed market opportunities."