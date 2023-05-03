Kenya: President Ruto Announces Designation of State Department to Deal With Environment

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced the designation of state department to deal with environment, climate change; formulate policies, implement strategies.

Speaking during the launch of the State of Migration in East Africa report by Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) President Ruto noted that the report is a scope and depth of analysis on migration trends in the region and is a valuable instrument for policymakers and practitioners going forward.

"The document will certainly go a long way in enhancing our understanding the complex and dynamic nature migration our region, it is timely of policy markers and practioners in their quest for evidence based insights to define the formulation,implementation,monitoring and evaluation of public policy," he said.

The president further urged countries in the region that have not join the East Africa Community (EAC) to collaborate and create a better prosperous region.

"We welcome our sister Somalia to join EAC,we are looking forward to Ethiopia,Sudan with all there challenges to come on board so that we can build a stronger,bigger hopefully a more prosperous region,"he said.

IGAD Head of Mission to Kenya Fatuma Adan indicated the report will provide and update and consolidated analytical data on the state of regular and irregular mobility including that of refugees and internally displaced persons(IDPS).

"The IGAD region is a source, transit and destination for migrants. The report we are launching today provides updated and consolidated analytical data on the state of regular and irregular mobility including that of refugees, IDPS and irregular migrants in the region and beyond to the Middle East, Southern Africa and Northwards to Europe," she said.