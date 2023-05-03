Kenya Power Appoints Joseph Siror New Managin Director, CEO

2 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Kenya Power and Lightning Company (KPLC) has appointed Joseph Siror as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Siror takes over from Geoffrey Muli who has been serving in the same capacity since May 2022.

Prior, Siror served as General Manager in Charge of Technical Services (System Operations and Power Management) at the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco).

"The Kenya Power Board of Directors has appointed Dr.(Eng.) Joseph Siror as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the company," the Board Chairman Joy Masinde announced in a statement.

"Dr Siror assumes the position previously held by Eng. Geoffrey Muli since May 2022," she added.

Siror boasts over 30 years of experience in telecommunications; income tax and customs, manufacturing, information communication and technology as well as energy transmission.

Some of the organizations he has worked with include Kenya Revenue Authority as a Senior Assistant Commissioner, the Kenya Posts and Telecommunications Corporation, et cetra.

He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Engineering from Shanghai Jaiotong University China, among other qualifications.

"His time in the public sector as well as his training and knowledge will help provide Kenya Power with a fresh start and build on the past success to deliver an exciting new strategic direction for the company," she added.

