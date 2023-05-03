Kenya: Chager, Tundo to Renew Rivalry at RX Rallycross in Machakos

2 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Veteran rally drivers Baldev Charger and Carl Tundo will clash at the fourth edition of the RX Rallycross to be hosted at the People's Park in Machakos this weekend.

This year's event will see a host of new class competitors taking part, including female drivers such as Natasha Tundo, an acclaimed motorsport driver, who will be taking part in her first rallycross event.

"We're thrilled to have such a diverse range of drivers competing this year. In its third edition, it's fantastic to see events like RX advertising the rallycross sport, a testament to its growth and ability to attract new talent in a short period of time," Tundo, who is also the organizer of the event said.

The RX Rallycross event is just one of many newer motorsport engagements that are tapping into the growing and newer crop of drivers and fans in Kenya, boding well for the future of the sport.

