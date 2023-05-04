Rwanda Sets Up Command Centre to Coordinate Flood Disaster Interventions

The government has set up a command centre to coordinate operations to respond to flood disaster effects in Western and Northern provinces.

The move follows heavy rains on the evening of May 2 and 3 that have so far claimed lives of 115 people.

The affected districts include Ngororero, Rubavu, Nyabihu, Rutsiro and Karongi.

The Deputy Government Spokesperson, Alain Mukuralinda, said that a team of rescuers, western province officials, the ministry of emergency management, local government ministry, police alongside other ministries are at the different areas affected by disasters to fast-track the interventions.

"We are first consoling and reassuring the victims of the heavy rains, those insured, those whose properties were destroyed. The government is coordinating interventions to provide food, shelter, medical treatment for those affected," he said.

Grief and sorrow engulfed residents following the death of four members in a family of eight who perished through a landslide on Wednesday night, in Rugerero sector, Rubavu district

These include a father and his three children while his wife and three other children fell into a coma according to reports.

"We also urge residents to comply with guidelines and relocate from high risk zones as heavy rains are expected this May," Mukuralinda said.

In many parts of the country, the expected rainfall will be slightly above the range of rainfall usually recorded in May. The forecast, released on May 2, states that the first 10 days of May 2023 are expected to be wetter than usual, with above-average rainfall, while the remaining days are expected to record rainfall within the usual range across the country.

According to the spatial distribution map, a higher amount of rainfall is expected to range between 175 and 200 mm over many parts of North Western and parts of Nyamasheke District.