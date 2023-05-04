Zimbabweans Breathe Fire Over Bona Mugabe's Property Claims

Zimbabweans have taken to social media to express anger and frustrations over revelations that the Mugabe family owns property worth US$58 million including 21 farms.

These properties were listed as assets in the divorce row between the late President's daughter Bona and estranged husband Simba Chikore.

Chikore listed 21 farms in which he claims an interest and more than 25 upmarket residential properties valued at over US$50m.

The Dubai Mansion worth about US$8m was thrown into the array of properties.

Twitter was awash with users seething with anger over the ridiculous amassing of wealth and most questioning the source of the wealth.

Political pressure group Team Pachedu, said the amount of the land listed in the divorce can house 1.2 million 200 square meter stands.

Bona Mugabe owns 24717.19 Hectares of land and this is equivalent to 247.17 million square meters.

"This is enough to fit 1.2 million 200 square meter stands being dished out by ED. ED recently dished out only 265 stands. Bona alone owns 1.2 million of those," said the group on Twitter.

Citizens Coalition for Change Harare West member of Parliament, Joanah Mamombe, said the properties explain why the land audit was never made public.

The Land audit findings were never made public, it is now clear why. The Mugabes have 21 farms, the same Mugabe who preached the gospel of One Farm.

"The majority of Zanu PF elites are multiple farm owners, while poor peasants are farming and are crowded in infertile soils," said Mamombe.

"The war of liberation was fought so that the majority of Zimbabweans have equal access to fertile land. Our fathers never went to war so that one person can own 21 farms," she added.

Content creator and social commentator, Solomon Harudzibwi, scoffed at the claims that Mugabe was a Pan-Africanist.

"Mugabe was upright, he had the best interests of the country at heart, a nationalist, a Pan-Africanist. The problem was Lacoste'," said Harudzibwi.

"No, he was a greedy and selfish thief just like his Lacoste counterparts. Zanu PF as a party should be nowhere near power," he added.