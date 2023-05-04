Zimbabwe: Under Fire Angel Best Advised to Keep UK Passport and Never Return to Zim - Says Mnangagwa Biographer

Top economist and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's biographer Eddie Cross has warned Uebert Angel against returning to Zimbabwe following the broadcasting of Al Jazeera's 'Gold Mafia' exposé that unearthed a cartel involved in gold smuggling and money laundering.

Speaking on a podcast, Friday Drinks, Cross revealed that a committee to investigate Angel's conduct has been set up.

"A small cabinet committee has been informed and they have reviewed the programmes; all four and appropriate action has been taken and if I was Uebert, I would stay in the UK, look after his British passport and burn his Zimbabwean passport," said Cross.

Cross said he had close allies within the government who had disclosed to him that Angel will be in trouble if he comes back.

Cross insists Angel has been stripped of his role as Ambassador-At-Large to Europe and the Americas; this is despite Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba rubbishing the claims.

"Uebert Angel embarrassed the government of Zimbabwe and worse of all he embarrassed the President and when that happens there are consequences," Cross added.

Madhuku in a telephone interview declined to reveal if his client had been deposed as the Ambassador-at-large adding that Cross was in no official capacity to comment about government issues.

"Who is Eddie Cross, in what capacity was he commenting on, who is Eddie Cross in the appointment of ambassadors and so forth," said Madhuku.

Efforts to get a comment from the Ministries of Information and Foreign Affairs were futile as phones went unanswered.