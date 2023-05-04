Tanzania: PM Paints Bright Future for Livestock, Fisheries Sector

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has expressed the government's commitment to improve livestock and fisheries policies in an effort to increase the sectors' productivity.

The envisioned reforms are also expected to increase the sectors' contribution to national economic growth and individuals' economies.

Mr Majaliwa disclosed this after visiting booths for livestock and fisheries stakeholders at the ongoing exhibitions on the Bunge Grounds in the capital Dodoma on Tuesday.

"The fisheries and livestock sectors are critical for growing the economies of people in their daily lives. Asides from the recorded achievements and challenges, the government is keen on ensuring the country is reaping the rightful benefits emanating from the fisheries and livestock sector," the Premier said.

Mr Majaliwa also urged pastoralists to employ modern ways of keeping livestock in order to obtain good breeds.

"Let's do away with nomadic pastoralism as doing so was affecting the country's level of obtaining good animal breeds," noted Mr Majaliwa.

Earlier on, the Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Abdallah Ulega told the Prime Minister that ASAS Group of Companies was constructing a factory specifically meant for the production of powdered milk. He said the move by the investor will significantly help to curb the market challenge for the country's milk.

Mr Ulega said the factory will purchase milk from pastoralists, relieving them from lack of market, especially during the rainy season, where milk harvesting is always high.

On Tuesday, Mr Ulega informed the National Assembly of the government's ambitious plan to undertake a massive transformation of the fisheries sector in order to increase efficiency and its contribution to its coffers.

The minister revealed that the government intends to purchase two fishing vessels and construct an ice production plant.

According to him, the ministry recognises the role of the sector in promoting the blue economy and socio-economic development in the country.

Tabling the 2023/2024 budget estimates for his ministry amounting to 295.9bn/-, the minister said the vessels will be bought through the Agriculture and Fisheries Development Programme (AFDP).

He said the ice production plants will be installed in Pangani and Bagamoyo districts to facilitate fish processing industries.

He outlined a number of priorities for boosting the sector among others, value addition, which he said is key in improving the sector's contribution to the economy.

Minister Ulega also underscored the need for private sector involvement in the construction of the ice plants and storage facilities for fishing products.

He noted that so far, there are 21-industries in the Coast Region, and in areas near Lake Victoria and Lake Tanganyika.

The government wants to have in place a good number of fish processing industries, cooling and storage facilities for a vibrant industry.

He said the ministry, in collaboration with the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank is implementing a Blue Economy for Growth (BE4G25) that is aimed to improve policies and strategies to ensure sustainable utilisation of marine resources, in order to realise the Blue Economy Agenda.

The minister said the government is up for heavy investment on the blue economy with the aim of building a new and vibrant economy in the areas of including deep-sea fishing, ports infrastructure and marine transport.

He pledged to build a modern blue economy that entails the fishing sector, fish farming, establishing fish processing factories, seaweed farming and the utilisation of various marine resources as well as seashore.

Blue Economy is sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs while preserving the health of the ocean ecosystem.

The Blue Economy Agenda is the top priority for both Mainland and Isles whereas President Samia Suluhu Hassan defined it as a priority in her first State of the Nation address.

Not only these efforts allow Tanzania to develop a sustainable utilisation of its marine, lake and littoral resources, but also the country could become a leader on the Blue Economy strategy over the next few years.

Minister Ulega said they will ensure they equip youth with the needed skills to ensure they tap the opportunity availed in the industry.