Zimbabwe: We All See the Ugly Face of Oppression - Says Chamisa After Opposition MP Sikhala Is Sentenced

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has slammed the conviction and sentencing of Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala describing it as oppressive, unjust and unfair.

Sikhala was found guilty of obstructing the course of justice Wednesday and fined US$600.

Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa said the legislator will face six months in jail if he fails to pay the fine by May 5.

Another six months was wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Sikhala however remains in pretrial detention over other criminal cases which include inciting public violence and publishing falsehoods.

In response to the sentencing, Chamisa said the oppressive system in the country has decimated families and society.

He said: "Honourable Job Sikhala was convicted by an oppressive, unjust and unfair system.

"But the system is unaware that it has truly indicted and convicted itself. The darkest hour is before dawn. We are edging closer to the end.

"We have now seen how ugly the face of oppression decimates families and society.

"Now we all see the ugly face of oppression".

The CCC leader bemoaned the use of law to persecute human rights defenders and opposition members.

"It is a face hostile to our values and beliefs. A face that all Zimbabweans must reject, lest we lose our pride, being and identity," he added.

The opposition leader also called for the release of Jacob Ngarivhume who was recently convicted and jailed four years for convening the 31 July 2020 anti-government national protests.

Chamisa added: "The freedom of Sikhala, Ngarivhume and all political prisoners is the freedom of Zimbabwe.

"In these dark times I remind you, fellow citizens, the change family that to suffer does not mean to die."