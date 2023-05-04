Kenya: CS Kindiki Cautions Marsabit Leaders Against Instigating Ethnic Wars

Marsabit — The Marsabit county security team has been directed to expedite investigations into ethnic conflicts that have continued to lead to loss of lives and property in the area.

Internal Security and National Administration CS Kithure Kindiki also warned leaders in the troubled county, found fanning ethnic tensions for their own selfish ends, that this time round they won't be spared.

Kindiki Wednesday ordered the county security and intelligence committee to conduct thorough investigations into the current spate of crime in the area, with a view to having criminals behind the heinous acts brought to justice.

The CS who held a day-long security meeting at a Marsabit hotel amid escalating inter-ethnic tensions, which has in the past two weeks claimed seven lives in Marsabit Central sub-county, said community and political leaders believed to be sponsors of the same will not be spared.

He warned that the government will no longer condone negative ethnicity to grow in the country as was happening in Marsabit county, pointing out that elsewhere countries have been destroyed and communities whipped out, owing to sponsored tribal conflicts.

The CS told the county security team headed by the county commissioner, Nobert Komora that both the current and previous leaders suspected of having incited communal strife, must be investigated and punished, without further delay.

Kindiki noted with concern that inter-community relations were stained due to inflammatory and profiling activities funded by tribal warlords, adding that the government could not afford to entertain the insecurity menace any further.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We as government will not sit back as Marsabit escalates inter-tribal tensions," said Prof. Kindiki adding that tranquility of the nation was neither optional nor political.

The CS pledged decisive action to dismantle tribal warlords whom he said were being accused of perpetrating hostile activities, which have seen innocent residents of Marsabit lose lives and property.

"There will be no political, religious or ethnic persuasions in the fight against this menace," said the CS, adding that all those found culpable will be treated as criminals.

Meanwhile CS Kindiki affirmed that the government is committed in providing security to all Kenyans who have every right to live anywhere in the country and added that proactive action was being taken to ensure peace and stability in every corner of the republic to ensure accelerated growth and decent living for the people. - Kna