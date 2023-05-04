Uganda: Former MP Odonga Otto Wanted for Robbing Businessmen, Says Police

Police on Wednesday morning said that it has set up a serious manhunt for former MP Odonga Otto to answer charges of aggravated robbery of businessmen and leading a group of vigilantes.

In a statement by spokesperson Fred Enanga, the former legislator from the Aruu constituency in Pader district was also captured on video while committing the crimes against charcoal businessmen but he has since gone on the run.

"Hon. Odonga Otto and a group of vigilantes, who were armed with pangas and sticks, are wanted after they were captured on video, viciously beating 3 victims, who had gone to buy charcoal, in one of the homesteads in Laorogali village, Atanga sub-county, in Pader district on the April 30.2023 at around 3:30 pm," reads part of the statement.

The victims have been identified as Charles Ssemanda, Yusuf Wagwana and Takafa Erisata who had reportedly loaded 12 bags of charcoal in their Fuso truck registration number UBA 600B.

It is alleged that this group assaulted them using sticks and pangas, and also robbed cash of Shs 1,097,700/= (One million ninety-seven thousand, seven hundred shillings) only from Charles Ssemanda who was one of the businessmen.

Police also provided more details of how they vandalised the Fuso truck and stole two motor vehicle batteries, a motor vehicle radio, a woofer, a motor vehicle key and a tarpaulin.

"The attackers further damaged the wind screen, the fuel tank and tyres of the Fuso truck."Enanga said that when the group released the victims, they reported the matter at the Atanga police station and a serious manhunt for Odonga Otto and all his accomplices began.

According to Aswa territorial police, The same group had earlier attacked one Charles Olara Okello, after he was found buying firewood while in his motor vehicle registration number UAP 516D, along Lapul- Atanga road in Atanga sub-county.

The attackers robbed their phones and other belongings. They reported the matter at the Pajule police station.

Police said that although the former MP and his vigilantes claim they are an advocacy group, that is enforcing a ban on charcoal trade in Acholi Sub-region, their level of physical interaction is not only reckless and dangerous, but can lead to hate crimes in society.