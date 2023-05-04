Uganda: 40 Districts at Risk of Floods as Rains Claim 6 People in Kisoro District - Red Cross

The Uganda Red Cross Society on Wednesday warned that at least 40 districts are at risk of suffering consequences of the prevailing rainy season in the country.

According to authorities, the districts likely to be affected are those around lake basins and the ones with both high and low land areas such as western, West Nile and eastern parts of Uganda.

This warning follows consecutive fatal incidents in which at least 11 people have been killed by floods resulting from heavy downpour in Kigezi sub region alone.

In a statement by Irene Nakasiita, the spokesperson of Uganda Red Cross Society, said, "In Kisoro district alone, six people have been confirmed dead." The statement was released this Wednesday following a heavy downpour on Tuesday night.

She said that communities in Bweramulu, Kanara and Rwebisengo subcounties have been severely affected by floods.

In other parts, the banks of River Lamia in Bundibugyo have bust affecting crops, and households along the river banks.

"Over 40 districts are at risk, and half them already affected by disasters," she said.

Uganda Red Cross is working with local community members, and the authorities to respond to the tragic incidents in Kisoro.

Relatedly, reports from Kigali indicate that at least 95 people have been confirmed dead in Rwanda in areas which boarder with Kisoro district after a heavy down pour that started on Monday evening and the number is expected to increase.

Recently, the Uganda Meteorogical Authority warned Ugandans to brace for two months of heavy rains in April and May.