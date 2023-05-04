Uganda: National Water Warns Police, Army Over Unpaid Shs19 Billion Water Bills

3 May 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has warned the Uganda Police, and the Army that they risk being cut off if they do not make good on their water bills.

According to the NWSC Managing Director Silver Mugisha, the entities owe Shs19b in unpaid arrears and this is affecting the delivery of services to other users.

"It is coming to around Shs19b that has accumulated, this exercise is to get this money, and they must pay for it," Mugisha said.

"if they do not pay for it, UMEME will switch off the water, the suppliers need their money," he added.

He said that defaulters include the Uganda Police, Uganda Prison services and the Ministry of Defence.

NWSC is currently undertaking water disconnections for clients who have failed to pay their outstanding bills.

In similar developments, Kampala's biggest city abattoir along PortBell road is currently undergoing a water crisis after they were disconnected for failure to pay.

A source with National Water maintained that they will be visiting defaulters this week and those with outstanding balances will be tapped off.

