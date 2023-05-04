Rwanda: Amagaju Beat Gicumbi in Race for Topflight Promotion

Amagaju FC recovered from Saturday's 1-0 away loss to Etoile de l'Est to snatch a 2-1 victory over Gicumbi FC at Nyagisenyi Stadium on Wednesday to move to the second place of the second division mini league table and hence keep their hopes for a topflight league promotion alive.

Congolese Paul Ilunga opened the scoring for the Nyamagabe-based side in the 22nd minute before his countryman Papi Falunga Fataki doubled the lead in the 65th minute. Gicumbi pulled one goal back in the 79th minute through forward Mushimiyimana but it was not enough to turn the result around.

"We're very happy for this victory because we lost the first game in Ngoma last weekend, so we had to come back with this reaction," Amagaju head coach Amars Niyomugabo told Times Sport in a post-match interview.

"Gicumbi is a great team but, at this stage, what matters is three points not the opponent, this is not a knockout competition, so all games are the same."

"We are in second place right now one point behind Etoile but also one point ahead of Vision so we're not putting our feet down... we are just getting started," he added.

Vision FC held Etoile de l'Est to a goalless draw at Mumena Stadium as neither side managed to find the back of the net.

Action resumes on Sunday, April 7, when Amagaju visit Vision FC at Mumena Stadium while Etoile will welcome Gicumbi at Ngoma stadium.

The four teams playing the mini league will play between them in two-legged round robin playoffs after which two top teams will be promoted to the top flight league next season while two bottom teams will stay in the second division.

Table

1. Etoile de l'Est -- 4 points

2. Amagaju FC -- 3 points

3. Vision FC -- 2 points

4. Gicumbi FC -- 1 point