Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON - We Fought 'Blood and Sweat' Says South Africa's Mkhawana

South Africa's Vicky Mkhawana was both delighted and relieved to see his side come off with maximum points in their 3-2 conquest over Zambia in their second Group B match of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Constantine on Wednesday.

Mkhawana, named man of the match, had scored a brace to see South Africa fly off to a 2-0 start, but Zambia responded with two goals to level the tie at 2-2.

However, Michael Dokunmu scored the winner in the 76th minute as South Africa battled off the win.

"It wasn't an easy match. We fought blood and sweat and I want to thank the coaches and players for the push to ensure we won the game," said the forward.

He added; "I dedicate these to everyone in the team for this gallant fight. We will continue working and fighting to get a chance to go to the World Cup."

The victory saw South Africa move to three points and will secure a place in the last eight if they earn just a point against Nigeria in the last match of the group.

Mkhawana says the players will look to double the effort against Nigeria to battle for a win, which will assure them of a top two slot.