Africa: CAF Rolls Out Training Programme for New Club Licensing Platform 'Clop' in Tunis

Following the launch of the CAF Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP) last year, CAF kick-off the training programme of the Platform in Tunis, Tunisia this year.

The CAF Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP) is an electronic tool system designed to manage the licensing process and stadium inspections for continental and domestic competitions.

The Member Associations as licensors will use the CAF Club Licensing Online Platform to operate their licensing system every season, as well as the clubs will be submitting the required information through the system.

Speaking at the kick-off event of the training programme, Dr Wadie El Jari, member of the CAF Executive Committee and President of Tunisian Football Federation said: "In July 2022 when CAF introduced this important Platform aimed at developing football, CAF put in place a new strategic vision, adopting a new regulatory framework for the club licensing system that puts more emphasis on the professionalization of club structures in Africa. We are convinced that this training will be an enriching experience that will allow us to develop our professional skills, to grow in our work and specially to raise the level of clubs and competitions in our dear continent."

The upcoming CLOP training workshops will be hosted in four different countries covering three linguistic groups during the month of May with three main objectives:

Training of the MA users for the use of the CLOP.

Update on the implementation of the CAF Club Licensing Regulations (edition 2022).

Ensuring that the club licensing process is on track at the MAs level, ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 CAF Interclub season.

The training program will be conducted as follows: 2-4 May in Tunis (Tunisia); 8-10 May in Cotonou (Benin); 22-24 May in Dar Es Salaam (Tanzania) and 29-31 May in Lubango (Angola).

CAF will also use the opportunity to engage and provide CLOP training for the local clubs in each of the 4 host member associations.

This initiative is line with the objective to accelerate the implementation and use of the CLOP in the African football landscape, starting with the CAF Interclub competitions.

CAF | Communication Department

communications@cafonline.com