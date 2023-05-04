Africa: TotalEnergies AFCON U17 - We Turn All Our Attention to Algeria, Says Congo's Ayel

3 May 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Congo forward Ayel Wumba Niati has said his team will focus all their energies on hosts Algeria who they play on Friday to keep their quarter final hopes of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alive.

Ayel, named man of the match in the 1-1 draw against Somalia, says they have their work cut out against the Algerians, and having dropped points against Somalia have to win at all costs.

"We will think about the Algeria match and give it our all," said the forward.

Just like his coach Ayel has admitted the team was punished for losing many scoring chances, and notes this as one of the areas they need to improve on ahead of their next match.

"We created many scoring opportunities but couldn't use them. We suffered from this problem and our touch in the final third was not perfect. We need to improve on this," he said.

He added; "Of course I am delighted to be named man of the match and I thank my teammates and the coaches and I dedicate this award to them."

Ayal will hope to play another crucial role for Congo in their next duel on Friday, which is a do or die outing for a place in the last eight.

