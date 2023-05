The TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations Group B fixture between Morocco and Zambia will now be played at 19 Mai 1956 Stadium in Annaba on Saturday 06 May 2023.

The fixture will kick-off at 20h00 local time (19h00 GMT).

It was initially scheduled for Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers.

The change follows the disqualification of South Sudan and the subsequent re-organisation of fixtures in the Group.