Africa: TotalEnergies AFCON U17 - Somali Coach Nur Rues Congo Draw

3 May 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Somali's head coach Nur Mohamed Amin has rued his side's failure to cash in all three points against Congo, as the debutants played to a 1-1 draw in their second Group A match at the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Algiers on Tuesday.

The draw, which saw Somalia score their first ever goal and pick their first ever point in Continental football, leaves the East Africa nation needing a win in their last match against Senegal to realize a dream quarter final spot.

"We played a very competitive match and we had a good performance. The draw does not reflect the match on the pitch. But we have come out with good experience from this game," Mohamed said.

The tactician has reiterated that the team's target remains to go all the way and clinch the title, and says they will give a good fight against already qualified Senegal to revive their hopes.

"We came to Algeria to try and win the tournament. That remains out goal and we will try to correct in the next match," said the coach.

He added; "We fell into a difficult group and Senegal will be another tough game. But we hope to win," said the coach.

The last Group match will be played at the Mohamed Hamloui Stadium in Constantine on Friday.

Senegal are already through to the last eight and will only need to avoid defeat to top the group while Somalia have to win to retain a realistic chance of progressing.

