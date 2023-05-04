Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON - Wasteful Congo Frustrate Coach Cesana

3 May 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Congo's head coach Fabrizio Cesana was left frustrated with his side's wastefulness in front of goal as they failed to win their second Group A match at the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following their 1-1 draw with debutants Somalia in Algiers on Tuesday night.

Cesana said they had a myriad of opportunities to put the tie to bed, but they couldn't get their composure right in the final third.

"Everyone watched the match and I could not count the attempts we had in front of goal. In football, when you don't convert your chances, you are punished. We played well and created chances, but we just couldn't score. This is a thing that we need to discuss with the players," the coach said after the match.

Despite the draw, the coach says they will mount a good challenge when they face Algeria in their final group stage match on Friday as they look to clinch the single available automatic ticket to the quarter finals.

"We failed to get the victory today, but we are still going to strive to qualify. Winning against Somalia was within our reach, but we did not do it. Now we focus on the next match and seek to get three points," he said.

He says his side will have to be at their best against Algeria, especially after they lost 3-0 against Senegal and will be keen to bounce back.

A victory for Congo against Algeria will hoist them into second place which is coach Cesana's target.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.