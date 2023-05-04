Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCO - Chiba Lauds Efficient Morocco

Morocco's head coach Said Chiba has lauded the team's efficiency as they beat Nigeria by a solitary goal to qualify for the quarter finals of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Constantine on Wednesday.

Morocco had only three shots on target, scored from one, and had a good defensive efficiency to see off the result and earn a place in the last eight.

They won 32 tackles in the match and had 44 clearances with 17 interceptions defensively.

"The game was very difficult and we didn't have easy c hances to score. But we used one of the three chances we had. We knew that Nigeria knew some of our tactics and we knew we had to be efficient in attack. We were patient and organized the whole game and I am pleased with our performance," said the coach.

He has however admitted that the team needs to do better offensively, to create more and ensure they can see off games early and more comfortably.

"What was difficult today is that we faced a very good and physical Nigeria side and it was not easy to get many chances. But it's true we have some work to do offensively and we will try to do better on that," noted the former Morocco international.

He says that the team will now be more relaxed heading into their final match of the group against Zambia as they have already qualified.

He has hinted that he will rotate his squad to give more players chances.

"We want to ensure that we are fresh for the quarter finals so most of the players who have been involved in the first two matches will be rested and we also give others a chance," noted the tactician.

Morocco's best ever performance in their previous two appearances at the tournament was a fourth place finish in 2013 and they are keen to go one better this time round.